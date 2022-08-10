India: raids end with 13 arrests for illegal gambling

Police in Haryana carried out two raids targetting illegal gambling activities.

India.- Police in Haryana carried out two raids on Saturday, arresting 13 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. The first raid was carried out at Boudh Raj Dhaba. Nine people were arrested and police seized Rs28,683. The Kalka police station filed a complaint under the Gambling Act against all the accused.

The second raid was carried out near Labour Chowk and ended with the arrest of four people. Police seized cash worth Rs83,600. Cases were filed at Sector 14 police station.

A few days ago, police arrested two people in Karnal, Hayana, for allegedly operating a fake lottery in order to defraud players. Police seized INR69,000 (US$870,159), a notebook and two mobile phones in a raid on the operation.

According to Hindustan Times, those arrested are alleged to have created digital bank accounts for their victims to convince them that the claimed prizes were genuine.

Elsewhere in India, police in Bibwewadi, Pune, recently carried out a series of raids that ended with the arrest of 42 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

GST Council to discuss gambling tax in September

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has postponed its August meeting on the taxation of gambling to September. The GST Council is considering the introduction of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 28 per cent for online gaming, racecourses, and casinos, but has delayed its meeting to allow a group of ministers (GoM) to complete and submit its report on the matter.

Another GoM, which is tasked with making recommendations on the establishment of GST tribunals in each state, also needs more time to complete its report.