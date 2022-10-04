India: 13 arrested for selling fake lottery tickets

Police claim to have evidence of the suspects gambling with money earned from the sale of fake tickets.

India.- Police in Patiala have arrested 13 people for alleged illegal gambling in Sanauri Adda. They claim that those arrested were gambling at a store that was being used to sell fake state lottery tickets.

Inspector GS Sikand told the Tribune India suspects deceived people under the guise of offering government lottery tickets and lied that ticket money would be doubled if they didn’t win the lottery. Those arrested were allegedly caught gambling with money earned from selling fake tickets.

The police made the arrests under Sections 3, 13 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Officers seized about Rs 60.50 lakh.

Elsewhere in India, police in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, have arrested 17 people suspected of gambling. According to The Hindu, police searched the area based on a tip-off and found a group of men playing cards for money. Officers seized cash, a four-wheeler, six two-wheelers and two six-gram gold rings.

Previously, police in Aurangabad arrested 32 people in a raid on an alleged illegal gambling operation located in the basement of a hotel. Police seized gambling materials, cash, mobile phones and other items worth Rs 3.10 lakh.