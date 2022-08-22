India: 17 arrested for illegal gambling

The arrests were made yesterday in the Coimbatore District of Tamil Nadu.

India.- Police in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, have arrested 17 people suspected of gambling. According to The Hindu, police searched the area based on a tip-off and found a group of men playing cards for money. Officers seized cash, a four-wheeler, six two-wheelers and two six-gram gold rings.

The district superintendent said tough measures would be taken against those involved in illegal activities. He encouraged people to report such activities to the police without fear.

Elsewhere, 13 arrests were recently made in Bengaluru in an operation against a suspected illegal gambling business. Police seized over Rs 1 lakh. According to the Hindustan Times, those arrested were allegedly offering andar bahar, a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards.

Previously, police in Aurangabad arrested 32 people in a raid on an alleged illegal gambling operation located in the basement of a hotel. Police seized gambling materials, cash, mobile phones and other items worth Rs 3.10 lakh.