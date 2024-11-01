Illegal gambling in the Philippines: over 400 arrested

57 foreigners and 358 Filipinos were arrested in a raid in Bagac, Bataan.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) along with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and armed forces have arrested 57 foreign nationals and 358 Filipinos allegedly linked to offshore gaming operators in a raid in Bagac, Bataan.

Officials reportedly received information that the Central One complex within the compound was housing an unlicensed offshore gaming operation. PAOCC executive director undersecretary Gilbert Cruz told dzBB that around 900 people were employed at the hub. Among them were nationals from China, Vietnam, and Malaysia and 600 Filipinos.

The Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 81 granted the search warrant after determining that there was probable cause indicating violations of Republic Act 9208. Among the alleged leaders of the offshore gaming operator are ten Chinese nationals, four Malaysians and two Thai nationals.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said the firm operated under a permit from the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan but had no online gambling permit from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

8 added to human trafficking case

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has requested that prosecutors add eight more people to human trafficking charges related to a raided offshore gaming operator hub in Bamban, Tarlac. The move comes after two victims claimed they were made to work in the hub against their will.

Earlier this week, The PNP-CIDG, along with the PAOCC filed human trafficking charges against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and two others. They’re accused of alleged links to Lucky South 99, an offshore gaming operation, which was raided in Porac, Pampanga.

