ASEAN Gaming Summit 2025 to kick off in Manila – Registration Now Open!

The ASEAN Gaming Summit will be held from March 17 to 19 at the Shangri-La the Fort in Manila, Philippines.

Press release.- Asia Gaming Brief, the organiser of the ASEAN Gaming Summit, has announced the highly anticipated upcoming edition of its international gaming conference on 17-19 March 2025 at the Shangri-La the Fort in Manila, Philippines.

Building on its track record success, the three-day industry gathering follows this year’s highly attended edition that attracted nearly 1,600 participants from across Asia and beyond including the Philippines, Armenia, Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Cambodia, India, Germany, the UK, Indonesia, Russia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, among many others.

The upcoming 7th edition of the original Gaming Summit focuses on the new opportunities presented by the industry’s ever-changing regulatory framework of the ASEAN region within the global outlook.

Regulators, policymakers, operators, and other industry stakeholders from across the world, will convene and share their insights into the implementation of new forms of gaming entertainment offers – remotely and in property – as new consumer patterns emerge throughout the region’s diverse markets.

Concurrently, the highly anticipated Asia Gaming Awards 2025 Ceremony returns on Tuesday, 18th March 2025. The prestigious gathering brings the industry together to honour and celebrate outstanding achievements amongst peers.

Asia Gaming Brief is delighted to extend a warm welcome to DST Gaming as the lead sponsor for the upcoming 7th edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2025, and expresses heartfelt gratitude to all its sponsors for their unwavering support and commitment over the years.

The ASEAN Gaming Summit will be held on 17-19 March 2025 in Manila. For a limited time only, Early Bird tickets are available at special rates. Secure your spot today: aseangaming.com/register