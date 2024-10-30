Philippine police officers face dismissal over alleged work for offshore gaming operator

Some of the officers are accused of moonlighting as security escorts.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service (IAS) has recommended the dismissal of eleven officers from the Special Action Force (SAF) following allegations of work as security escorts for a Chinese national reportedly linked to an offshore gaming operator in Muntinlupa.

Those accused are six police commissioned officers, including a lieutenant colonel, and five non-commissioned officers. If PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil accepts the IAS proposal, the benefits of the SAF officers will be revoked, and they will be barred from holding government positions.

Two of the non-commissioned officers were arrested in May after a fight at the residence of a Chinese national in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa. During investigations, the IAS uncovered evidence suggesting some of the officers had created false records to claim the two SAF officers were present at their designated post in Zamboanga while they were at the Muntinlupa property.

The IAS report criticised the lieutenant colonel for “command responsibility.” IAS inspector general Brigido Dulay said the officer allowed the moonlighting operations to go on.

“This resolution serves as a stern reminder that no police officer is above the law. The public has the right to expect the highest level of integrity from those sworn to serve and protect the public. Any deviation from this duty will be met with the appropriate disciplinary sanctions,” he said.

Former Philippine presidential spokesperson faces human trafficking charges

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) filed human trafficking charges against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and two others. They’re accused of alleged links to Lucky South 99, an offshore gaming operation, which was raided in Porac, Pampanga.

In a supplementary complaint submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday (October 28), the PAOCC added Roque, Mercides Macabasa and Ley Tan to existing complaints filed against Cassandra Li Ong and 53 others last month for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9208 as amended by RA 10364 and RA 11862.

According to the Philippine News Agency, inter-agency council against trafficking (IACAT) prosecutor Darwin Cañete said a statement from an assistant vice president of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) mentioned a meeting between Roque and Cassandra Ong and intervention related to its licence application.

Tan was the leader of the company’s accounting department, while Macabasa acted as its security compliance officer. Roque has refuted suggestions that he advocated for Lucky South 99.