187 people rescued from gaming operation in the Philippines

The Philippines.- Authorities have reportedly rescued 187 workers, including 158 foreigners (Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysians, Myanmarese and Koreans), from an offshore gaming operator in Pampanga province. The foreigners rescued are undergoing biometric checks by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to verify their identities and legal status.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said the operation involved coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Special Action Force and local police. It took place on Tuesday night (June 4) at the Lucky South 99 compound on Friendship Highway in Angeles City. A search warrant was issued by the Malolos City Regional Trial Court Branch 14 based on reports of human trafficking, torture and scams.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio told a television channel that initial reports indicated severe abuse at the compound. He said victims were allegedly struck with baseball bats and kicked. A video surfaced showing a woman being forced to dance and subjected to abuse by people identified as bosses.

The future of POGOs remains in doubt. In May, senator Win Gatchalian introduced Senate Bill 2689, seeking to prohibit the operations of offshore gaming companies. This bill aims to repeal Republic Act 11590, which was enacted on September 22, 2021 by former president Rodrigo Duterte.

He referenced several incidents such as the police raid at the Colorful and Leap Group, a POGO hub in Clark Freeport Zone, which led to the rescue of around a thousand foreigners and over a hundred Filipinos.

