HKJC recognized as outstanding contributor to Hangzhou Asian Games

HKJC's executives, Andrew Harding and Raymond Tam, received a plaque from the deputy mayor of Hangzhou and HAGOC commander of equestrian events. Credit: HKJC.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) was honoured for its outstanding contribution to the equestrian events of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Hong Kong.- The HKJC has been honoured as “Outstanding Contributor” by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee for its role in the success of the equestrian events.

The accolade was presented during the first Joint Conference on Hangzhou-Hong Kong Equine Sports Development Collaboration.

Deputy mayor of the Hangzhou Municipal Government Chen Wei-qiang and HAGOC commander of equestrian events Wang Hong, together with the Club’s executive director, racing, Andrew Harding and executive director, corporate affairs, Raymond Tam participated in the presentation ceremony at the Hangzhou Civic Centre.

On behalf of the club, Andrew Harding and Raymond Tam received the “Oustanding Contributor” plaque from Chen and Wang.

The equestrian events of the Hangzhou Asian Games took place at the Hangzhou Tonglu Equestrian Center from September to October 2023. The HKJC, which has experience in organizing international equestrian events, provided technical support in six major areas: biosecurity, horse transportation, stable management, veterinary and farriery services, venue operations, and international stakeholder engagement.

Chen Wei-qiang praised the club for its outstanding contribution to the Hangzhou Asian Games. He stated that with the Club’s help, Hangzhou was able to showcase China’s equestrian sport safely and wonderfully to the world.

The Club’s chief executive officer, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, expressed his honour in contributing to the success of the equestrian events of the Hangzhou Asian Games and thanked the HAGOC for their recognition.

He also stated that the HKJC is committed to serving the country’s needs and further added the club will continue working with the Hangzhou Municipal Government to further develop equine sports and the sports industry in the country.

After the ceremony, the Hangzhou Municipal Government and the club held the first Joint Conference on Hangzhou-Hong Kong Equine Sports Development Collaboration to discuss cooperation in equine sports development, cultural promotion, and youth exchange between Hong Kong and Hangzhou.

Both parties agreed to work together to support the country’s equine sports development. The Club and Hangzhou plan to co-organize visits to Hangzhou for Hong Kong’s young people, enabling them to experience the rich culture of the Chinese nation and the rapid development in innovation and technology, enhancing their sense of belonging and pride in the country.

In the coming year, the two parties also plan to promote Tonglu’s gastronomic culture at the Club’s venues, strengthening cultural exchange between the two cities.