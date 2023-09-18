HKJC continues to support athletes at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has pledged support for elite athletes at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

The club took part in a flag presentation ceremony.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has published a press release to say it is continuing to support the Hong Kong, China delegation at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. Its Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme (JCAIAS) will reward medalists with cash.

The scheme also covers the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, National Games, National Para Games and FISU World University Games. It recently awarded funds to medalists in the Chengdu FISU.