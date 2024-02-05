HKJC funds home for underprivileged elderly

The Banyan Services Association’s new home offers care for singles and couples needing residential support.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Charities Trust has unveiled the BSA Home for the Elderly. The official opening ceremony, held on February 3, was attended by the HKSAR government financial secretary Paul Chan, club steward Bernard Chan, and BSA chairman Peter Nip.

The residential care home primarily caters to elderly people who live alone or in a couple and are in need of care. It follows a set of guidelines established by the Social Welfare Department, which requires specific staffing and space requirements to be met.

The rooms are equipped with age-friendly furniture and facilities. The home has an isolation room and epidemic prevention facilities.

The HKJC has supported various charitable initiatives for the elderly, including he Jockey Club Community eHealth Care Project to encourage elderly people to monitor their health, and the Jockey Club Age-friendly City project.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the club supported the Jockey Club Facilities Enhancement Scheme for Pandemic Preparedness at Residential Care Homes which helped upgrade safety and infection control facilities.

