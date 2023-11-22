HKJC inaugurates family home for sick children

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust donated HK$390m to support the construction of the home.

Hong Kong.- A home for sick children has opened following a HKJC Charities Trust donation of HK$390m in 2018. The RMHC (Kwun Tong House) Jockey Club Building near Hong Kong Children’s Hospital will house children grappling with severe illnesses along with parents and siblings. It has 66 family rooms, nearly tripling the size of a comparable facility in Sha Tin.

Tthe building has communal kitchens, dining areas, laundry and drying facilities. It has shared spaces for psychosocial activities, including education, hobbies and sports.

The opening ceremony was attended by figures such as HKSAR government secretary for labour and welfare Chris Sun and club steward Lester Huang. Huang emphasised the HKJC’s commitment to fostering a healthy community.

