HKJC and the Institute of Philanthropy launch graduate scholarships

The grants will support Hong Kong students for degrees at Tsinghua University and Peking University.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) and the Institute of Philanthropy, a charitable organisation established by the HKJC and its Charities Trust, have announced the launch of HKJC graduate scholarships at Tsinghua University and Peking University. They will support Hong Kong students on master’s or doctoral degrees

Two donation ceremonies held in Beijing were attended by the HKJC’s chief executive officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, with professor Qiu Yong, secretary of the CPC Tsinghua University Committee, and professor Gong Qihuang, president of Peking University, respectively.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said the scholarships aim to recognise students who excel academically and demonstrate good character, leadership qualities and a commitment to serving society. Some 40 scholarships will be awarded at each of the two universities across five cohorts starting from the 2024/25 academic year.

