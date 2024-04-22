HKJC donates HK$ 720m to JC PROJECT LIFT

The project will help families in transitional housing projects.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Charities Trust has made a donation of donation of HK$720m (US$55.38m) to a five-year project called JC PROJECT LIFT. Announced at The Hong Kong Jockey Club Community Day at Sha Tin Racecourse, the project will involve 18 partners.

The project will initially benefit 14,000 families in 25 transitional housing projects. It is hoped that the model will be replicated in other housing settings in Hong Kong and potentially overseas.

The HKJC chairman Michael Lee said: “One of the Club’s strategic charities focus areas is Youth Development and Poverty Alleviation. The Club works closely with the HKSAR Government and various sectors to create new opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds to unleash their potential and contribute to society.

“In addition, the Club seeks to help families break the cycle of poverty. Harnessing the drive and creativity of Hong Kong as a regional philanthropic centre, the Club is therefore delighted to announce JC PROJECT LIFT, which will provide comprehensive assistance to families in transitional housing and thereby contribute to the targeted poverty alleviation strategy outlined in the latest Policy Address of the Chief Executive.”

The five key components of JC PROJECT LIFT are as follows: JC LIFT Hub: a social hub to strengthen family and community ties; a Family Capacity Building Planner (FCBP) to help identify and strengthen family capacities and set development goals; a Capacity Building Fund with subsidies ranging from HK$10,000 to HK$20,000; a Level-up Empowerment Employment Centre with professional consultants to provide guidance in upskilling and career opportunities; a Saving Scheme to incentivise saving habits and build financial literacy.

One in five people in Hong Kong live in poverty.

