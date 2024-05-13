HKJC to fund Palace Museum Hong Kong Cultural Exchange Hub in Beijing

The Hong Kong Jockey Club partnered with the Palace Museum to promote Chinese culture in the country.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) and it charitable institution the Institute of Philanthropy (IoP) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Co-operation with the Palace Museum. This agreement includes the establishment of The Palace Museum Hong Kong Cultural Exchange Hub in Beijing, which will promote Chinese culture and values in Hong Kong, the mainland, and worldwide.

The IoP will donate approximately HK$440m to support talent development initiatives in the arts technology and cultural sectors. Signed by HKJC chairman Michael Lee and Wang Xudong, director of the Palace Museum, the Memorandum of Co-operation involves a five-year project to integrate arts and technology for cultural exchange, exhibition, talent capacity building, and educational programmes.

According to the HKJC, citizens in the Mainland and Hong Kong, especially young people, will gain a deeper understanding of Chinese history and culture. There will be touring exhibitions in Beijing and Hong Kong, digital exhibitions and pop-up activities, capacity building for arts tech talent, and knowledge dissemination and education projects.

See also: HKJC donates HK$ 720m to JC PROJECT LIFT