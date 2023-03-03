Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 437.2% in February

Grand Korea Leisure Co casino sales reached KRW36.77bn (US$28.3m).

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for February. Casino sales grew 437.2 per cent year-on-year from KRW6.85bn (US$5.6m) to KRW36.77bn (US$28.3m). Month-on-month, sales were up 14.6 per cent.

Table-game sales were KRW34.32bn, up 18.1 per cent month-on-month and 524.8 per cent year-on-year. Machine-game sales were just below KRW2.46bn, down 18.6 per cent month-on-month but up 81.7 per cent when compared to last year.

Casino table ‘drops’, the amount paid by customers to purchase chips, reached KRW209.57bn in February, up 153.3 per cent from last year but down 23.1 per cent from January.

Grand Korea Leisure’s revenue for full-year 2022 was KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m), up 196 per cent compared with 2021. Table games revenue was up 221.4 per cent at KRW238.9bn (US$186.7m) while table drop totalled KRW1.99b, up 170 per cent.