Grand Korea Leisure casino revenue up 230.2% in January

South Korea.- The South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported revenue of KRW32.09bn (US$26.1m) for January. That represents an increase of 230.2 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent month-on-month.

Table game sales were KRW29.07bn, up 257.3 per cent year-on-year and 2.5 per cent sequentially. Machine-game sales were up 90.6 per cent year-on-year and 38.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter to KRW3.02bn.

Grand Korea Leisure’s revenue for the full-year 2022 was KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m), up 196 per cent compared with the full-year 2021.

Last December, the company relocated one of its two casinos from the Millennium Hilton Seoul hotel to Seoul Dragon City. It also announced it would reduce the size of its China marketing team and the number of Japanese liaison offices by one third.