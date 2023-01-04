Grand Korea Leisure casino revenue up 196% in 2022

Grand Korea Leisure has reported KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m) for the full year.

South Korea.- The South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for full-year 2022. It posted revenue of KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m), up 196 per cent compared with full-year 2021.

In December, casino revenue rose to KRW30.54bn (US$23.87m), up 201.4 per cent year-on-year and 8.3 per cent compared to the previous month. Table games revenue drove the December 222.6 per cent yearly increase and 10.9 per cent monthly rise, at KRW28.36bn (US$256.62m).

Meanwhile, slots revenue for GKL increased 62.5 per cent compared to the same month 2021, but fell by 16.6 per cent monthly, to KRW2.18bn (US$1.7m).

As for annual revenue, table games revenue was up 221.4 per cent, topping KRW238.9bn (US$186.7m), while the total table drop amount during the year also totaled KRW1,987.23bn (US$1.55bn), up 170 per cent yearly.