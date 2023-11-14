Goa to cancel casino licences in event of staff convictions

The state government will revoke licences if key managerial staff are convicted of a criminal offence.

India.- The Goa government has stated that it will cancel the licence of any casino if key managerial staff are found guilty of criminal offences carrying a two-year imprisonment sentence or more. The government says that people with previous convictions will not be granted licences.

Vivek Naik, undersecretary of the Home Department, said that if a person is convicted after a licence is granted, immediate cancellation will follow and all fees will be forfeited. According to the Times of India, any new applicant for a casino licence must provide information about any pending criminal cases against themselves, as well as shareholders, partners, people with significant or controlling interest and senior management. The applicant is required to submit a police clearance certificate for a background criminal check.

Currently, Goa has six offshore and 11 onshore casinos. The gaming commissioner or inspection officer has the power to conduct periodic inspections of premises based on the nature and size of the business, the level of risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, and other relevant factors.

Authorities have previously announced amendments to the draft Goa Public Gambling Rules, 2022, with the aim of implementing more stringent regulations on casinos in the state. The government said it believed there was a lack of mechanisms in place to assess the profiles of casino clients and ascertain the legality of their funds.