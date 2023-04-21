Goa casinos ads hidden during G20 Summit

The government’s decision to cover casino branding in Goa with white sheets during G20 meetings has sparked surprise.

India.- The government of Goa has covered up metal barricades that sport casino branding in the state capital, Panaji, during the G20 meetings. The advertising was covered with white sheets in a bit to protect the state’s reputation and avoid potential criticism from the international community.

Over 180 representatives from 19 member countries, ten invited states and 22 international organisations are attending the G20 meetings in Goa.

In an interview with the National Herald India, former Panaji mayor Surendra Furtado said it was surprising that the Goa government had covered the road barricades provided by casinos. He suggested that the purpose was to conceal the casino operators’ names to avoid showing their influence on the chief minister Pramod Sawant-led government to the G20 delegates.

IFurtado said people in Panaji had got used to casinos and know some state legislators and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government worked closely with casino lobbyists.

He said: “It stinks of hypocrisy when the BJP fails to properly recognise the casinos for international and national events even though they receive support from the BJP administration. I am confident that the world understands that the Goa government depends entirely on casinos for its survival.”

Currently, there are ten onshore casinos and six offshore casinos in operation. In 2021, chief minister Pramod Sawant reported the casino industry had contributed revenue of over Rs 1277.29 crore (US$155m) to the state since 2012.

