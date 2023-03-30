Goa to issue new casino rules

Goa is one of the few states in India where gambling is legal.

Goa’s chief minister, Pramod Sawant, has announced that new rules for casinos will be notified under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

India.- The government of Goa is set to notify new rules for casinos, including off-shore casinos, under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act. The announcement was made by the chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, during his budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday (March 29).

The changes aim to make regulation more transparent and give the state’s gaming commissioner power to issue tickets. Currently, Goa has six off-shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate land-based casinos.

According to Economic Times, the rules will be notified soon and are likely to be well received by the casino operators as they aim to curb illegal gambling and increase revenue.

