Goa legislator claims illegal casinos have resumed operations

India.- Vijai Sardesai, president of the Goa Forward Party, has claimed that illegal casinos have resumed operations in the state with the alleged complicity of the police and state authorities.

Sardesai said in an assembly session that illegal casinos had shut down temporarily but were back in business. He accused the home minister of being involved arguing that “even a child” knew the operation couldn’t run without cooperation.

According to Goemkarponn, Sardesai requested that the Goa Police investigate. He expressed surprise that the police did not have access to video evidence and suggested that there may be an arrangement between the casinos and the authorities.

The Goa Forward Party leader said his party would escalate the issue to higher authorities to expose the illegal activities. Goa has six offshore and eight onshore casinos, but illegal gambling activities have also been reported in the past.

