Genting Singapore appoints Lee Shi Ruh as president of Resorts World Sentosa

Singapore.- Genting Singapore has named Lee Shi Ruh as president of Resorts World Sentosa, effective from September 1. Lee will report to RWS chairman and chief executive Tan Hee Teck and assist him in overseeing operations, managing RWS’ financial affairs and shaping and developing its people and culture strategy.

She has close to 30 years of experience in the leisure and gaming industry. Since joining the company in 2010, she has served as Genting Singapore’s chief financial officer as well as RWS’ chief people officer.

Genting Singapore said Lee’s appointment as part of its leadership succession planning supports its vision to strengthen its momentum in building long-term and sustainable growth.

Tan Hee Teck said: “I warmly welcome Shi Ruh as president of RWS. She has been a bedrock of our top management team in the last decade and is respected by our entire RWS community. She will provide strong leadership to the entire team and assist in building the strategic capabilities of the company.”

