Gaming-related crimes in China rise 10.65% in first 9 months of the year

China.- The Supreme People’s Court has reported that from January to September courts in China heard 27,000 criminal cases related to the operation of gambling houses. That’s a rise of 10.65 per cent when compared to last year. The cases varied from small-scale activities to large underground gambling networks and instances linked to online gambling websites and mobile apps.

The court said the rise in illegal gambling cases was a cause for concern. Chinese authorities have long been working to tackle illegal gambling. In 2020, the country established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are restricted.

Chinese authorities have also signed cooperation agreements with various countries in the region to combat online and cross-border gambling.

