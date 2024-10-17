Gaming regulation in Macau: Legislative Assembly approves gambling crimes bill

All 32 lawmakers attending the plenary session approved the bill on the second reading vote.

Macau.- The Legislative Assembly has passed the bill on Combating Illegal Gambling Crimes at its second reading with all 32 votes in favour. The bill will come into effect today (October 17).

The new legislation criminalises unauthorised currency exchange when carried out for gambling purposes regardless of whether it occurs inside or outside casinos. Any gambling-related foreign exchange activity considered part of a business operation could fall under its provisions.

Police will need to obtain evidence, such as testimony from the unlicensed currency trader or the client, to prove that a transaction is for gambling. The bill also bans the operation, promotion, and organisation of online gambling and mutual betting irrespective of the physical location of associated systems and devices within Macau. It also introduces provisions enabling searches of residences from 9pm to 7am and restricts detainee communication before judicial interrogation.

In September, the Office of the Secretary for Security in Macau reported that gaming-related crimes rose 61.8 per cent year-on-year to 683 in the first half of the year. The figure remained 29.4 per cent lower than in 2019. Authorities attributed the rise to the increase in visitor traffic and the recovery of the gaming industry.

Casino-related scams accounted for 23.3 per cent of cases, with 159 instances. That’s an increase of 67.4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Among these cases, 82 instances involved currency exchange, reflecting a 90.7 per cent rise.