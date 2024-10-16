China and Cambodia strengthen cooperation against online gambling

Chinese premier Li Qiang has spoken with Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet.

China.- Chinese ambassador Wang Wenbin has reported during a press conference that Chinese premier Li Qiang has held discussions with Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet to discuss collaborative efforts against cross-border crimes, including online gambling and cyber scams. Wang said the pair met in Laos at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

According to Khmer Times, he said the two countries had long been working together to tackle transnational crimes and that in the first half of this year, China and Cambodia together repatriated over 1,200 suspects involved in gambling and cyber scams.

Cambodia banned online gambling when an agreement with China was signed in March 2019. In June, the country discussed collaboration on tackling online gambling and online fraud with Indonesia. China has also pledged collaboration with Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.