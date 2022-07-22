DICJ inspects Macau casinos ahead of reopening

Casinos will be allowed to reopen on a limited basis from tomorrow.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau is inspecting facilities and closely monitoring preventive measures as Macau’s casinos prepare to reopen.

Macau.- Almost two weeks after being forced to close due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, Macau’s casinos will be allowed to reopen their doors from tomorrow (July 23) at 50 per cent of normal staffing. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) is now carrying out inspections to check venues are complying with requirements for reopening.

Gaming concessionaires have been told to clean and disinfect various casino facilities and instruct workers to wear masks of type KN95 or a higher standard. Workers must display a green health code and have body temperature measured on entry. Adequate distance must be maintainedbetween gaming tables and machines.

Authorities had previously announced a new phase with the aim of resuming activities. However, there will be no easing of the travel rules with the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai for now.

Since June 19, Macau has recorded 1,800 cases of Covid-19. However, there were no new positive Covid-19 cases reported yesterday (July 21), according to health authorities.

Macau casinos likely to end 2022 with US$800m in EBITDA losses

Analysts at JP Morgan Securities have published a report estimating that Macau casino operators will end the year with approximately US$800m in EBITDA losses due to the most recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

The brokerage had previously predicted EBITDA of US$991m and a GGR of US$7bn. However, analysts now predict that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) will reach only 19 per cent of 2019 levels this year.