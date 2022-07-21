Macau casinos to reopen from July 23 on limited basis

According to the city’s health bureau, Macau’s casinos can reopen from Saturday at 50 per cent of normal staffing.

Macau.- Alvis Lo Iek Long, head of Macau’s Health Bureau, has announced that casinos will be allowed to reopen their doors from July 23 but at only 50 per cent of normal staffing. That measure will be in place until at least July 29. Casinos must complete thorough disinfection before reopening.

Macau has reported 1,795 Covid-19 cases since June 19. The government has reported 12 new infections in the last 24 hours. Casinos were ordered to close their doors on July 11 along with other non-essential businesses.

Authorities had previously announced a new phase with the aim of resuming activities. However, there will be no easing of the travel rules with the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai for now.

People travelling inbound from Zhuhai to Macau must present a certificate showing a negative Covid-19 result within 48 hours of departure. Those heading the other way need a negative test certificate issued within 24 hours of intended departure and must undergo a seven-day quarantine in a government-designated facility upon arrival.

In mainland China, 20 provinces, including Guangdong, have reported new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Macau visitor arrivals down 36.6% in June

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 381,000 tourists arrived in Macau in June. The figure was down 36.6 per cent month-on-month and down 28 per cent year-on-year.

The figure is a long way from what was expected at the beginning of the month when Macau Government Tourism Office director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said the number of tourists could be between 30,000 and 40,000 per day.