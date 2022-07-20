Macau expects to ease Covid-19 countermeasures from July 23

Authorities in Macau intend to move to a new “consolidation phase” from July 23 as long as new Covid-19 cases continue to decline.

Macau.- The Macau government is preparing to enter a new phase with the aim of resuming activities as soon as possible after one of its worst outbreaks of Covid-19 cases. According to local media reports, Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, has held a series of meetings with health authorities to outline a “consolidation phase” from July 23.

This new stage will only be possible if the daily number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline. It would be likely to last for two weeks and would allow business activities to resume on a selective basis. Macau has reported 1,765 Covid-19 cases since June 19.

However, Ho Iat Seng pointed out: “Every public department must plug gaps in their epidemic prevention and control work, and strive for the goal of ‘zero Covid-19’ in the community so that people’s lives can return to normal as soon as possible.”

Casinos have been closed since July 11 and are expected to reopen their doors on Friday July 22. Five casino resorts are being used as quarantine accommodation. Studio City, run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, and Broadway Macau, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, were added to the list on July 14.