Delhi provides update on number of arrests related to illegal gambling

Police have carried out 1,489 raids in Delhi so far this year.

Some 3,502 people were arrested between January and May 15 for alleged links to illegal gambling activities.

India.- So far this year, Police in Delhi have arrested 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling. According to The Hindu, most of the arrests were linked to illegal gambling around IPL cricket. It comes after a drop in arrests in recent years. Some 5,776 people were 2020 and 8,009 in 2019.

According to the police, in most cases, the operators set up an illegal betting network around IPL matches, operating in different cities and states by raising bets through phones or computers.

A week ago, police in Kolkata arrested three people who were betting via their mobile phones on an IPL cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG). The arrests took place at Eden Gardens cricket ground. Police later arrested two more people who were betting at a private guest house in the New Market area in central Kolkata.

Previously, Rahatani Police carried out a raid at a flat targeting a gang taking online bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.