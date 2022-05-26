India: 5 arrested for betting on cricket match

Those arrested were found betting on a cricket match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

Police in Kolkata made the arrests during an IPL match.

India.- A new arrest linked to illegal betting on cricket matches adds to the list of actions carried out this week. Police in Kolkata arrested three people who were betting via their mobile phones on an IPL cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG).

The arrests took place at Eden Gardens, a cricket ground in Kolkata, India. Police later arrested two more people who were betting at a private guest house in the New Market area in central Kolkata. According to News18, police seized seven mobile phones, a portable router and cash.

Last weekend, Rahatani Police carried out a raid at a flat targeting a gang taking online bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. On May 23, it was reported that six people were arrested in a raid carried out by Delhi Police in Chander Vihar, Phase-III, Nihal Vihar on Sunday.