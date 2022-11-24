Crown Resorts launches multi-year transformation programme

The Future Crown programme is intended to reduce the company’s environmental impact and implement changes to operations and compliance.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has launched a multi-year transformation program under the title Future Crown. It aims to improve processes related to compliance, operations standards and environmental impact. Few details have been provided, but the company says it aims to minimise its impact on the environment.

Ciarán Carruthers, Crown Resorts’ CEO, said: “Future Crown will help us to reset our standards in operations and compliance, support our aspirational culture, and minimize our environmental impact, while positively strengthening the communities we serve.”

He said Future Crown was “an opportunity to build the Crown of tomorrow, together.”

Crown Resorts has recently won two awards at the 2022 World Luxury Hotel Awards. The company’s Crown Sydney Hotel won the Australia and Oceania Luxury Hotels category. The Crown Spa in Sydney won the Luxury Hotel Spa Award in Australia and Oceania.

The casino operator was found unsuitable to hold a casino licence for its properties in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, which currently operate under the supervision and control of a special independent manager.

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has recently imposed two fines totalling AU$120m (US$77.2m) against Crown Melbourne for failing its Responsible Service of Gambling obligations. The company accepted that disciplinary action should be taken and that reforms must continue to address these and other obligations.