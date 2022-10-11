WA appoints independent monitor to oversee Crown Perth

The appointment of an independent monitor was recommended by a Royal Commission.

Paul Steel has been named to oversee the operation of the Perth casino.

Australia.- The government of Western Australia (WA) has appointed Paul Steel as an independent monitor to oversee remediation at Crown Perth following the Royal Commission report handed down earlier this year. The appointment of an independent monitor was recommended by the Royal Commission to approve, monitor and report on Crown’s remediation plan.

Steel, who is currently assistant commissioner of the WA police force, will commence the new role on October 31. The government said he would bring decades of experience in organised crime investigation, organizational transformation and delivery of cross-government strategic outcomes.

Steel has overseen the WA police’s intelligence portfolio and metropolitan area portfolio. In his current role, he is responsible for counterterrorism and emergency response, national transport, air squadrons, marine police, mounted police, police dogs and tactical response teams.

Tony Buti, WA’s racing and gaming minister, said: “This is the latest step in the WA Government’s response to the Royal Commission, and represents a new era of integrity, accountability, and transparency at Perth’s Casino.

“Paul Steel has a proven record of delivering great outcomes across a career of almost 30 years in law enforcement and criminal investigation, including in key leadership roles.

“The purpose of the recent legislation and Independent Monitor is to restore integrity to the casino operator in Perth to ensure that it is operating in a first-class manner. That is what we require as a Government and that is what the community expects.

“Appropriately, the taxpayer will not pay for this – the cost of the Independent Monitor will be recouped from the casino operator.”

According to the final report from Western Australia’s Royal Commission, Crown Resorts failed to implement systems to detect suspicious transactions and allowed junket operators with criminal links to operate at the casino. Moreover, Crown failed to minimise gambling-related harm and was not open and accountable in its communications with state regulators.