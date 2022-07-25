Crown Sydney casino to open in two weeks

Authorities granted Crown Sydney an initial conditional gaming period until the end of 2023.

Crown Sydney will open its gaming facilities on August 8 with VIP rooms, 160 gaming tables and 70 electronic table games.

Australia.- After a long wait, Crown Resorts will finally open its casino in Sydney in two weeks. According to a statement issued by the company, the casino will open on August 8.

Crown Sydney has two VIP gaming floors – the Crystal Room and the Mahogany Room – and a private salon. According to the company, the Crystal Room gaming floor will open on August 8 with the Mahogany Room to follow later. Gaming will be for VIP members and their guests only.

Crown Sydney chief executive Simon McGrath also said there would be 160 gaming tables and 70 electronic gaming tables available.

In June, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) in New South Wales granted approval for Crown Sydney to commence gaming operations with a conditional licence that will expire on December 31, 2023, with the potential for full certification.

Crown Sydney had already opened non-gaming operations, having previously gained an alcohol licence, but the launch of the casino itself was held up due to the ILGA’s inquiry into Crown Resorts’ suitability.

McGrath said: “We are committed to delivering a safe and responsible gaming environment for all, and Crown Sydney’s restricted gaming facility has been designed with the highest levels of governance and compliance.”

Crown Melbourne special manager releases first activity report

Stephen O’Bryan QC released his first activity report as special manager at Crown Melbourne. O’Bryan was appointed to the role by Judge Raymond Finkelstein, who led the state of Victoria’s inquiry into the casino operator.

Several positive steps have been taken by Crown Resorts to address the issues raised by the Royal Commission, including changes to its governance structures, board and senior leadership positions, policies and procedures, and systems and controls.

In December 2023, the special manager will deliver a final report to the VGCCC and the minister for consumer affairs, gaming and liquor regulation. The report will assess Crown’s reform efforts to assist the regulator in determining whether Crown has resumed holding a Melbourne casino licence position.