ClubsNSW probes mystery credit card charges

Unauthorised charges have been reported on credit cards of people unrelated to the association.

Australia.- ClubsNSW says it has launched an investigation following reports of unauthorised credit card charges. People who say they have no connection to its services have reported charges ranging from AU$0.01 to AU$1.

ClubsNSW, which represents over 1,200 clubs in New South Wales, said they appeared to be holding charges, possibly made by a third-party payment gateway system provider. However, the source of the credit card details remains unknown. ClubsNSW urged people affected to dispute the charges with their card providers.

This has not been an easy year for an institution. Rebecca Riant replaced Josh Landis as CEO after he was fired for making controversial comments.

Meanwhile, the government of New South Wales has introduced a series of gaming reforms aimed at reducing harm, including reducing the cash input limit for new electronic gaming machines, capping the number of gaming machine entitlements, and banning political donations from gaming-involved clubs.

Other measures include the establishment of Responsible Gaming Officers at venues with a significant number of machines, the expansion of a state-wide third-party exclusion register and the formation of an independent panel of expert stakeholders to oversee cashless gaming trials.