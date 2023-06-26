ClubsNSW appoints Rebecca Riant as CEO

Former CEO Josh Landis was fired in February.

Australia.- ClubsNSW has appointed Rebecca Riant as its new chief executive officer as of July 14. The announcement comes four months after the departure of former CEO Josh Landis due to controversial comments.

Riant has experience working for Westpac and the Commonwealth Bank. She served as Tabcorp’s executive general manager for sustainability, markets, and customer experience delivery for two years before becoming its chief operating officer for wagering and media. The Star Entertainment Group hired Riant as its chief controls and enablement officer (NSW) in September 2022, and she became its chief controls officer in January 2023.

George Peponis, chairman of the ClubsNSW Board, said: “Rebecca brings over 30 years of experience in banking, strategy formulation and execution, regulatory liaison, and transformational change to our Association and the broader club industry.

“The Board and I are looking forward to working with Rebecca to guide the industry through these challenging times and onward into a sustainable future, where we will continue to support and care for our communities. I know you will join me in welcoming her.”

The announcement comes amid a turbulent period for the industry in New South Wales. The government is expected to introduce new measures to strengthen gambling-harm-related issues. ClubsNSW says it went through an extensive recruitment process for the position.