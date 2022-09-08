Ciarán Carruthers says Crown Resorts won’t follow old junket model

Carruthers said his goal is to ensure Crown Resorts sets the gold standard for responsible gaming.

Australia.- Ciarán Pearse Carruthers this week took charge as chief executive at Crown Resorts. He’s quickly set out his goal to recover the reputation of the Australian casino group after its recent scrutiny for responsibility failings.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Carruthers said the casino operator “will not be going down the path of the old junket model” but would continue to cater to international tourists seeking accommodation, hospitality or entertainment.

Carruthers said: “I’m here for the long term. My goal is to ensure Crown is the gold standard of responsible gaming, entertainment integrated resort for our domestic, interstate and international customers.”

Carruthers was appointed as CEO of Crown Resorts two weeks after New York-based private equity firm Blackstone acquired the company in July in a AUD8.9bn (US$6.36bn) takeover. Previously a chief operating officer of Wynn Macau, Carruthers his time there made him well-positioned to navigate Australia’s tougher regulatory environment.

Carruthers said: “Going forward, we will make sure we’re open, continuing to communicate with them [the regulatory bodies overseeing its Sydney, Melbourne and Perth casinos] to show the way we will conduct our business is as it should be in terms of a highly regulated privilege.”

Blackstone has introduced changes to Crown’s board and procedures to satisfy the regulators, who approved a conditional licence for Crown to operate its Barangaroo casino in June. Crown Resorts has been granted a conditional licence that will expire on December 31, 2023, with the potential for full certification.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Royal Commission declared Crown Resorts unsuitable to hold a licence for Crown Melbourne, but the operator was allowed to keep its licence under stricter conditions, including the appointment of a Special Manager with unprecedented powers.