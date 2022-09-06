Ciarán Carruthers formally begins work as Crown Resorts CEO

The former Wynn Macau chief operating officer is working alongside long-standing CEO Steve McCann through a transition period.

Australia.- Ciarán Pearse Carruthers has started work as chief executive of the Australian casino group Crown Resorts following his appointment On July 7. The former Wynn Macau chief operating officer is working alongside long-standing CEO Steve McCann through a transition period.

Carruthers became Wynn Macau’s chief operating officer in February 2017. Prior to that, he was senior vice president and director of the Venetian and Plaza Operations for Sands China Limited.

On his new role at Crown Resorts, he said: “I have been following Crown’s journey for some time now and am excited to join the company at a significant moment in its history. The reform, remediation and cultural transformation that have occurred under Steve’s leadership have been extraordinary, and I would like to congratulate him and his team for what they have achieved to date.

“I am extremely passionate about our industry and providing customers with exceptional entertainment and hospitality experiences. I have stayed at Crown many times and know how dedicated and customer-focused its people are, and I’m looking forward to working closely with them, along with the Governments, regulators, unions and customers as Crown enters this new era.”

In other changes at Crown in August, Simon McGrath resigned as Crown Sydney’s chief executive and group head of hospitality while Peter Lawrence resigned from his role as general manager of VIP customer service in the Mahogany Room at Crown Melbourne.

At Wynn Macau Limited, Linda Chen will take over as President of the company in addition to her current role as vice chairman to replace Ian Michael Coughlan from February 28, 2023. Coughlan will transition to a role as advisor and non-executive director.