Wynn Macau’s COO named Crown Resorts CEO

Ciarán Carruthers will be leaving his position as a chief operating officer at Wynn Macau in September to become Crown Resorts CEO.

Macau.- Ciarán Pearse Carruthers has been named as chief executive of the Australian casino group Crown Resorts Ltd. He will leave his current position as Wynn Macau’s chief operating officer on September 30.

Through a press release, Crown Resorts said Carruthers will start in September and will work through a transitionary period with Steve McCann, who he will replace as CEO of the Australian casino operator.

The company said further senior appointments including the CEO of Crown Melbourne and CEO of Crown Perth would be announced in due course.

Carruthers has been Wynn Macau’s chief operating officer since February 2017. Prior to that, he was senior vice president and director of the Venetian and Plaza Operations for Sands China Limited.

As regards his new role at Crown Resorts, he said: “I have been following Crown’s journey for some time now and am excited to join the company at a significant moment in its history. The reform, remediation and cultural transformation that have occurred under Steve’s leadership have been extraordinary, and I would like to congratulate him and his team for what they have achieved to date.

“I am committed to continuing that important work to ensure Crown achieves its ambition to be a world leader in the delivery of safe and responsible gaming.

“I am extremely passionate about our industry and providing customers with exceptional entertainment and hospitality experiences. I have stayed at Crown many times and know how dedicated and customer-focused its people are, and I’m looking forward to working closely with them, along with the Governments, regulators, unions and customers as Crown enters this new era.”

McCann said: “I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved at Crown over the past 13 months, through the tireless efforts of our 20,000 team members who have laid the foundations for Crown’s next chapter.

“I came into this role at a very challenging time for Crown and I will leave Crown proud that we have made a positive impact on the future of this business. I want to thank the hardworking Board members of Crown who have provided me tremendous support, as well as every member of the team who has contributed their important part.”

Linda Chen to be appointed as president of Wynn Macau Limited

Linda Chen will take over as President of Wynn Macau Limited in addition to her current role as vice chairman to replace Ian Michael Coughlan on February 28, 2023. Wynn Macau has announced that Ian Michael Coughlan will transition to a role as advisor and non-executive director.

Craig Billings, the chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts said: “Linda’s leadership throughout the many phases of our development in Macau has been important to our success. She will work with Ian to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to working closely with Linda and our talented management team in the years ahead.”