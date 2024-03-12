Chinese lottery sales hit US$8.1bn in January

Sales of lottery tickets increased by 73.3 per cent year-on-year.

China.- Lottery sales in China rose 73.3 per cent year-on-year in January, reaching CNY57.56bn (US$8.1bn). The Welfare Lottery generated CNY19.69bn, up 81.6 per cent. Sports Lottery revenue rose 69.2 per cent year-on-year to CNY37.87bn.

For full-year 2023, Chinese lottery sales were up by 36.5 per cent at CNY579.7bn (US$81.64bn). The sales of lottery tickets for the country’s welfare system increased by 31.3 per cent to CNY194.44bn. Sales of lottery tickets for sports increased by 39.3 per cent to CNY385.26bn.