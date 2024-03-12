Chinese lottery sales hit US$8.1bn in January
Sales of lottery tickets increased by 73.3 per cent year-on-year.
China.- Lottery sales in China rose 73.3 per cent year-on-year in January, reaching CNY57.56bn (US$8.1bn). The Welfare Lottery generated CNY19.69bn, up 81.6 per cent. Sports Lottery revenue rose 69.2 per cent year-on-year to CNY37.87bn.
For full-year 2023, Chinese lottery sales were up by 36.5 per cent at CNY579.7bn (US$81.64bn). The sales of lottery tickets for the country’s welfare system increased by 31.3 per cent to CNY194.44bn. Sales of lottery tickets for sports increased by 39.3 per cent to CNY385.26bn.
In this article:lottery