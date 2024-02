Sales reached CNY579.7bn.

China.- China’s lottery sales increased by 36.5 per cent in 2023, reaching CNY579.7bn (US$81.64bn), according to the Ministry of Finance. The sales of lottery tickets for the country’s welfare system increased by 31.3 per cent to CNY194.44bn. Sales of lottery tickets for sports increased by 39.3 per cent to CNY385.26bn.

In December 2022, lottery sales fell by 13.8 per cent to CNY53.28bn.