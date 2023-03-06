Chinese lottery sales up 7.8%

The growth was mainly driven by strong sales of sports lottery tickets.

According to the Ministry of Finance, China’s lottery ticket sales reached CNY33.22bn in January.

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that Chinese lottery ticket sales reached CNY33.22bn (US$4.81bn) in January. The figure was up 7.8 per cent when compared to last year but down from CNY61.85bn in December.

Lottery ticket sales supporting the welfare system dipped 22.4 per cent from a year ago to CNY10.84bn. Lottery tickets for sports rose by 32.9 per cent year-on-year to CNY22.38bn. The funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects and prizes.

For full-year 2022, lottery sales increased by 13.8 per cent, reaching CNY424.65bn (US$62.82bn). The sales of lottery tickets for the country’s welfare system increased by 4.1 per cent to CNY148.13bn. Sales of lottery tickets for sports increased by 19.7 per cent to CNY276.52bn.