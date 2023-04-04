Chinese lottery sales hit US$6.08bn in February

China’s lottery sales were up by 86 per cent year-on-year.

China.- China’s lottery sales rose 86 per cent year-on-year in February, reaching CNY41.81bn (US$6.08bn). Sales were up 25.8 per cent compared to January.

The Welfare Lottery generated CNY13.58bn, up 44.2 per cent when compared to last year and 25.2 per cent to January 2023. CNY7.65bn came from lottery tickets (up 46.9 per cent year-on-year) and CNY3.60bn from instant games (up 32.3 per cent). Keno revenue dropped by 16.8 per cent to CNY2.26bn.

Sports Lottery revenue witnessed growth of 115.9 per cent year-on-year, amounting to CNY28.27bn. The figure was up 26.3 per cent when compared to the previous month. Sports wagering generated CNY19.50bn and lottery sales CNY5.65bn.

Instant games contributed CNY3.11bn, down 9 per cent from January. Video lottery revenue was CNY1m, up from zero in January, but significantly lower than the CNY11m generated in February 2022.

For full-year 2022, Chinese lottery sales were up by 13.8 per cent, reaching CNY424.65bn (US$62.82bn). The sales of lottery tickets for the country’s welfare system increased by 4.1 per cent to CNY148.13bn. Sales of lottery tickets for sports increased by 19.7 per cent to CNY276.52bn.