Chinese lottery sales up 13.8% in 2022

China.- China’s lottery sales increased by 13.8 per cent in 2022, reaching CNY424.65bn (US$62.82bn), according to the Ministry of Finance. The sales of lottery tickets for the country’s welfare system increased by 4.1 per cent to CNY148.13bn. Sales of lottery tickets for sports increased by 19.7 per cent to CNY276.52bn.

In December 2022, lottery sales increased by 91.7 per cent to CNY61.85bn. Sales of welfare lottery tickets dropped 16.9 per cent to CNY11.83bn but sales of sports lottery tickets soared 177.5 per cent to CNY50.02bn, likely due to the FIFA World Cup.

The funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects and prizes.