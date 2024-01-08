Chinese lottery sales down 2.5% in November

In the first 11 months of 2023, sales of lottery tickets in China totalled CNY526.41bn.

Chinese lottery sales in November reached CNY50.54bn (US$7.12bn).

China.- China’s Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales reached CNY50.54bn (US$7.12bn) last July, down 2.5 per cent year-on-year. The figure, however, was higher than the CNY47.34bn (US$6.65bn) recorded in October.

Welfare Lottery sales were CNY16.94bn, up 29.5 per cent year-on-year. Sports lottery sales dropped by 13.3 per cent to CNY33.6bn. Authorities attributed the decline in November lottery ticket sales to last year’s high comparison base.

Cumulative sales over the first ten months of 2023 reached CNY526.41bn, up 45.1 per cent year-on-year. For full-year 2022, lottery sales were up 13.8 per cent at CNY424.65bn (US$62.82bn).