Chinese lottery sales up 59.3% in October

In the first 10 months of 2023, sales of lottery tickets in China totalled CNY475.88bn.
11/27/23

Chinese lottery sales hit US$6.65bn.

China.- The Ministry of Finance of China has reported that lottery sales grew by 59.3 per cent year-on-year in October, reaching CNY47.34bn (US$6.65bn). Lottery sales to support the country’s welfare system were up 40.9 per cent year-on-year at CNY15.49bn. Sports lottery sales were CNY31.85bn, up 70.1 per cent year-on-year. 

Cumulative sales over the first ten months of 2023 reached CNY475.88bn, up 53 per cent year-on-year. For full-year 2022, lottery sales were up 13.8 per cent at CNY424.65bn (US$62.82bn).

