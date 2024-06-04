Chinese authorities plan crackdown on illegal money exchange at Macau casinos

A special planning meeting was held in Beijing last week.

Macau.- China’s Ministry of Public Security is pushing for a crackdown on the illegal money exchange businesses at Macau’s casinos. A special planning meeting was held in Beijing last week, the People’s Daily reported.

Authorities have outlined a multifaceted approach, including strengthened border checks, enhanced coordination to apprehend fugitives and intensified nationwide investigations to dismantle the network of criminal syndicates involved in illicit money exchanges. There has been a call for increased collaboration from local law enforcement in Macau

The news comes less than a week after authorities in Macau reported a 122 per cent increase year-on-year in gambling-related crimes in the city in the first quarter of the year. Fraud accounted for 21.7 per cent of cases, with 76 instances, followed by loan sharking at 17.9 per cent. Cases involving illegal money exchange were still strongly associated with fraud.

See also: Macau GGR up 29.7% in May