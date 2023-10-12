China offers to help the Philippines combat illegal gambling

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the country.

The Philippines.- The Chinese Embassy in Manila has issued a statement affirming its commitment to aiding the Philippines in combatting illegal online and offshore gambling. Authorities disclosed a collaborative effort involving the repatriation of Chinese nationals and highlighted the impact of online gambling-related crimes on China’s interests, China-Philippine relations and the Philippines itself.

China says it has already assisted the Philippines in closing down three illegal gambling hubs, resulting in the return of 400 Chinese citizens to China this year. The Philippines continues to consider the future of offshore gambling operators (POGOs, which are predominantly Chinese-operated businesses. The Philippine National Police (PNP) chief general Benjamin C. Acorda has reported that 4,039 people were identified as victims of crimes associated with POGOs in H1.

Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian has filed a resolution advocating for a permanent ban on POGOs. In September, ten out of 18 members from the Committee on Ways and Means in the Philippine Senate signed a report recommending the shutdown of POGOs within three months.