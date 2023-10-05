Philippine police identify 4,039 victims of POGO-related crimes in H1

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it was necessary to train investigators to build cases.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) chief general Benjamin C. Acorda has reported that 4,039 people have been identified as victims of crimes associated with offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the first half of 2023.

During a Senate committee hearing on the budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which holds administrative jurisdiction over the PNP, Acorda stressed the need to intensify operations against POGOs and enhance the training of investigators to effectively build cases.

Acorda said the PNP has been collaborating with PAGCOR and the Department of Justice to monitor POGO-related activities.

Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who has filed a resolution advocating for a permanent ban on POGOs, pointed out that numerous POGOs still have licences from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR). In September, ten out of 18 members from the Committee on Ways and Means in the Philippine Senate signed a report recommending the shutdown of POGOs within three months.