Century Entertainment hopes to reopen mass tables in December

The table games operator generated no revenue in the six months ending September 30.

Cambodia.- Hong Kong-based Century Entertainment International Holdings has reported that it generated no revenue in the six months ending September 30 and accrued HK$5.84m (US$747,000) in debt. Its tables remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and changes of plans, but it says it hopes to open gaming tables in December.

In 2019, Century signed a deal to operate gaming tables in Sihanoukville but it changed its plans and signed a deal with Lion King Entertainment to operate four gaming tables, mainly baccarat, in Dara Sakor.

The group is currently negotiating its net debt of HK$63.92m (US$8.09m) with creditors. It said it has sufficient working capital to meet current requirements and that it can be reasonably assumed that the group will remain a commercially viable business.

For the fiscal year ended March 31 2022, Century Entertainment posted revenue of HK$0.2m (US$25,500) and a net loss of HK$3.7m (US$471,000). That compares to a loss of approximately HK$43m (US$5.5m) for the year ended March 31 2021.