CCC to decide the future of IPI casino licence

The Commonwealth Casino Commission will decide whether or not to revoke the company’s exclusive casino licence.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) will convene on April 2 to deliberate on whether to revoke Imperial Pacific International’s (IPI) casino licence.

During the revocation hearing earlier this month, IPI presented a settlement offering to pay US$31m in arrears and an additional US$16m to lift the licence suspension while relinquishing exclusivity over its gaming licence. Governor Arnold I. Palacios rejected the proposal insisting that IPI should pay the full amount owed to the government: US$$62m in annual exclusive casino licence fees and US$$17.62m in regulatory fees, fines, and penalties.

According to Mariana’s Variety, house floor leader Edwin Propst has stressed that IPI must cooperate with federal officials and the Office of the Attorney General regarding any potential instances of bribery or kickbacks involving public officials.